The 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo), taking place from 14 to 16 December 2023 at the Mico in Milan and entitled 'Women's health is the future of the planet', has brought together the entire Italian gynecology , through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and local (Agite) gynecologists. The participants thus had the opportunity to discuss and discuss the topic of women's health as a factor in improving the future of the next generations.