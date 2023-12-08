According to astrology, The movement of celestial bodies directly affects the behavior of people and according to the zodiac sign to which they belong in relation to their date of birth, and although it is not something that is scientifically proven, several people are believers in the relationship that astrology has with the behavior and personality of each human being.

Now, one of the events that has the greatest weight in astrology is the so-called “Mercury Retrograde.” Although it should be noted that the retrogradation of Mercury is a purely astronomical event in which it appears that this planet recedes in its orbit when observed from Earth, however, it is an optical illusion regarding the movements that both planets would have while they rotate around the planet. Sun.

From an astrological point of view, this event has implications for people according to their zodiac sign. In fact, it is said that with Mercury retrograde, people often experience communication problems, misunderstandings, and challenges in daily aspects of their lives.

Signs that will be affected by Mercury retrograde

It’s the planet will begin to retrograde from December 13, 2023 and will keep this movement until January 2, 2024causing 3 of the twelve zodiac signs to be affected by its movement.

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn will be the ones who will feel the effects of Mercury retrograde to the surface for two weeks, so they will have to pay close attention to everything they do in their daily lives and the people they interact with, since they will Untimely changes are coming.

Astrology recommends that these three signs try to stay focused and give greater clarity to their objectives for the coming year, since there are habits that they must leave behind.

It is worth remembering that Mercurioin the study of the stars, It is the planet of communicationso its regression would distort this aspect of the daily routine, so greater care must be taken with what is said.

