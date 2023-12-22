The digital token platform inaugurated a specific section of the app for rewards requested by users a few weeks ago: there are gadgets from Milan and Juventus, but also Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and other sports…

Expressing wishes is always worthwhile. It helps to mentally review what you really want, weigh them or savor them and – who knows – it can lead to the possibility that they come true. Sometimes it is pure and simple fate, but in the case of fan tokens there is precisely the organization and system of digital tokens behind it, with Socios who for Christmas decided to oil this mechanism by reading the “letters” of the community and acting consequence. At the beginning of December, on the platform's social channels, users were invited to express their sports-themed wishes and, for those who were not new to this world, the impression was that it was not a “trivial” sharing of their thoughts among football enthusiasts. Something will happen, the fans have been saying to each other for days, and something has happened. Some of the wishes expressed may come true.

With timely organization and always on social networks, the organizers of this generous initiative have in fact informed all followers of the activation of a specific section on the dedicated app, where those who participated in the survey a few weeks ago can check whether the experiences or requested gifts were up for grabs. Some, at the time of writing, have already been snapped up: the official Roma scarf, for example, or that of Atletico Madrid. But a lot is still available to those registered on the platform, who can convert some SSU points for unique rewards. For Lazio-Juventus there is the “face to face” package at the Olympic stadium, for AC Milan fans there is an autographed Olivier Giroud shirt and for Juventus fans there is the choice between the club ball and the home kit . But then, again: the Manchester City shirt signed by Erling Haaland or those of Corinthians, Flamengo, Atlético Madrid and Levante, up to British rugby and Mexican football. Other?