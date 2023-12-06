Signa, 10 billion “hole”. And Europe trembles

Initial estimates provided by JP Morgan experts indicate liabilities exceeding 10 billion euros, of which 1.6 billion derive from corporate bonds, concerning the financial crisis of Signa. The two main entities of the recently declared insolvent Austrian real estate giant (Signa Prime and Signa Development) present banking exposures for a total of 7.7 billion euros. In addition, Signa has issued bonds on the market for 1.6 billion and holds 1.8 billion in hybrid capital, usually made up of equity and debt. JP Morgan also includes in the calculation a further debt of 2 billion towards various creditors. These data emerge from an article by Mf.

Further details emerging from the analyzes of the US bank indicate that during the current year, the real estate group founded by Renè Benko, a Tyrolean tycoon, is expected to repay debts of 1.8 billion euros, although the prospects of achieving this repayment are rapidly dimming. Last week, Signa filed for insolvency in the Vienna court, opting for self-management, a process under Austrian corporate law that allows the company to reorganize without handing over control of the process to an external administrator. This decision was taken after weeks of tension, during which the group tried to obtain the financial resources necessary to ensure business continuity, attempting to raise up to 600 million through contacts with several investment funds, including Elliott. However, the talks did not lead to a conclusive solution.

The financial institutions exposed to the group include Austrian banks at the forefront, with Raiffeisen Bank International in the lead, which has a total exposure of 2.2 billion. Julius Baer, ​​a Swiss private banking and asset management institution, is exposed for 606 million Swiss francs (of which 70 million have already been set aside). The American Citi is also involved, being part of a consortium that granted a 100 million loan. Several German Landesbanks, such as Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), Nord LB, Bayern LB Munich and Lbbw Stuttgart, are also involved in the real estate dossier. DZ Bank, the central institution of German cooperative credit banks, is involved in the match. Unicredit, through Bank Austria, is estimated to be exposed for around 8 million euros, even if the exposure appears to be highly collateralized as it concerns individual development projects, without requiring a revision of the group’s guidelines.

