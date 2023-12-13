Recently released on PC on the Romero Games website, SIGIL 2 is also playable on Xbox by accessing the DOOM main menu (1993), also present in the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. The sixth chapter created by John Romero, in fact, can be downloaded directly from the official add-ons of the first iteration of the franchise, where it is possible to access the various mods of the work.

SIGIL 2, in addition to expanding the lore around DOOM, offers nine new maps and an exaggerated number of enemies of various kinds, proposing a story to be discovered and explored. At the moment, it is not clear whether the title is also playable on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

