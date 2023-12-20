loading…

The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, visited Singapore in a show of force amid China and the Philippines' feud over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Photo/Nikkei Asia/Dylan Loh

SINGAPORE – Aircraft carrier nuclear powered United States of America (US), USS Carl Vinson, docks in Singapore in a show of military force. The maneuvers of the American aircraft carrier in neighboring Indonesia come amid China and the Philippines' feud over disputed waters in the South China Sea.

US Navy ships visit Singapore, a close partner in the Southeast Asia region, from time to time, and officials describe the visits as part of “routine daily global operations”.

But the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Vinson, which started docking on Sunday, arrives at a particularly sensitive time.

Chinese and Philippine ships have engaged in “skirmishes” around the South China Sea, raising the risk of escalating conflict.

US Navy personnel would not comment on the destination of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson docked in Singapore, which journalists were invited to cover on Tuesday.

The USS Carl Vinson is accompanied by other ships under America's “Carrier Strike Group One” fleet that includes missile cruisers and guided missile destroyers, which are usually based in California when they are not on around-the-world missions.

“Questions regarding foreign policy and future operations, I would refer those questions to our headquarters,” said US Navy official Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello.

“I can tell you that Carrier Strike One is trained and trained to be ready, lethal and survivable, and we can conduct a wide range of operations in support of headquarters assignments.”

America has repeatedly committed to defending the Philippines as its treaty ally, although their 1951 mutual defense treaty covered “armed attacks” that did not cover incidents involving the use of water cannon and collisions.