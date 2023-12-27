loading…

The people of Gaza are victims of cruelty and genocide carried out by Israel. Photo/Reuters

HAVANA – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip which has been going on for more than two and a half months.

“The genocide committed by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza is an insult to all humanity. How long will impunity last? How long will it be before there is a free way to kill? Cuba, which will never remain indifferent, has repeatedly raised its voice for Palestine,” said Miguel Diaz-Canel in X, reported by Anadolu.

The island nation has repeatedly condemned violence in Palestine and even the Cuban Parliament expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On December 20, the Cuban congress condemned “the killing of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, more than 70% of whom are children and women, as a result of the indiscriminate bombing carried out by Israel since October 7.”

“The current situation is a consequence of Israel's 75-year practice of illegal occupation and colonization, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people in their own territory,” the declaration said.

The document also points to “the complicity of the United States government in this genocide by obstructing UN Security Council action through an undemocratic and defunct veto to protect Israeli government overreach.” The declaration also states “the impunity with which Israel acts can only be explained by its belief that there will be no consequences due to the support of the United States government.”

Although some of Israel's allies have recently called on his country to reduce the intensity of its military operations and to better protect civilians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue waging an all-out war against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel has launched a major military campaign in the Gaza Strip since cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7, killing at least 20,915 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounding 54,918 others, according to local health authorities.

This onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Hamas attacks.

