Suara.com – The success of the web series Kite Putus prompted MD Pictures to continue the story in film form. Kite Putus The Movie can be seen in cinemas today, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Reza Rahadian and Anya Geraldine, who played roles in the web series Kite Putus, also starred in Kite Putus The Movie. Meanwhile, the character Kinan, played by Putri Marino, was replaced by Raihaanun in the film version.

Are you curious about how the story of Aris and Kinan's household will continue after Lydia's arrival? Before watching, let's first read the following synopsis of Kite Putus The Movie.

1. Synopsis of Kite Severing The Movie

Synopsis of Kite Putus The Movie (YouTube/MD Pictures)

Kinan finally became a widow after her marriage to Aris ended. Aris and Lydia's affair was one of the strong reasons for their divorce.

Apart from caring for his daughter, Raya, Kinan returned to being a doctor. Meanwhile, Aris and Lydia are preparing for their wedding.

As a father, Aris is still in a relationship with Kinan for the sake of their daughter Raya. On the other hand, Lydia has difficulty winning Raya's heart.

Even though he is divorced from Kinan, Aris still has doubts about marrying Lydia. In fact, Aris still wants Kinan and Lydia to be his wives at the same time.

If previously she was an affair, Lydia now feels Kinan's position. The reason is that one day, Aris was determined to make love to Kinan while he was drunk.

Lydia, who heard this incident, was furious. Meanwhile, Kinan actually wants Aris and Lidya to disappear from his life.

So how does the story of Aris, Kinan and Lydia end? Is it true that there are other women? Find out by watching Kite Putus The Movie at the nearest cinema!

2. List of Cast Kites Disconnect The Movie

Synopsis of Kite Putus The Movie (YouTube/MD Pictures)

Reza Rahadian as Aris

Raihaanun as Kinan

Anya Geraldine as Lydia

Marthino Lio as Andre

Graciella Abigail as Raya

Raquel Katie as Lola

Ira Wibowo as Mrs. Lydia

Willem Bevers as Lydia's father

Ruth Marini as Mbak Atun

Lala Choo as Lastri

Apart from the names above, Kite Putus The Movie also stars Adil Luca, Bukie B. Mansyur, Willem Bevers, and Brigitta Cynthia. However, the names of their characters in Kite Putus The Movie are not yet known.

3. Interesting Facts about Kites Breaking Up in The Movie

Synopsis of Kite Putus The Movie (YouTube/MD Pictures)

Kite Putus The Movie is again directed by Benni Setiawan, who also worked on the web series version.

To complete Kite Putus The Movie, the theme song or OST entitled “Pernah Singgah” was sung by Citra Scholastika. With a ballad genre, the song “Pernah Singgah” tells the story of someone who is trying to forget his ex-lover.

On the other hand, the reason why Putri Marino was replaced by Raihaanun as Kinan is still a mystery. Raihaanun himself admitted that he could not refuse the role of Kinan, who has a strong character, in the web series Kite Putus.

In Kite Putus The Movie, viewers will also be shown the city of Cappadocia which went viral because of Kinan's words in the web series Kite Putus.

That's the synopsis of Kite Putus The Movie along with the cast list and interesting facts. Let's go straight to the nearest cinema in your city!

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi