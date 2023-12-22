The year 2023 will be remembered in Hollywood as the year in which, six decades later, The unions of writers and actors staged a joint strike that shook the foundations of the industry, causing million-dollar losses that were only alleviated by the premiere of “Barbie.”

The course started with box office turnover still far from the pre-pandemic era, a slowdown in the streaming platform market and inflation close to 5 percent. On May 2, turbulence began in Hollywood with the refusal of the United States Screenwriters Union (WGA) to extend a new collective agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) if their working conditions did not improve.

Their claims were mainly based on a increase in the minimum wage; better coverage in healthcare and pension plans; the establishment of a specific regulation that would protect them against creations by artificial intelligence (AI) and an increase in the so-called residual rights, extra payments that professionals receive when a title is re-released in another market or platforms.

A situation practically identical to that of the Hollywood Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which, after intense negotiations with the major studios and streaming services, decided to join the strike on July 14 in what would be the first joint strike in the sector since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the interpreters union.

From “nanny” to combative union leader

The president of SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher, emerged as a fierce defender of actors' rights, an actress without much union experience and with a career deeply marked by her role in the series “The Nanny,” 1993), who stated in an interview that he took it so seriously that he feared “not surviving.”

His incendiary language against the moguls of the entertainment industry muddied negotiations with constant comings and goings that did not officially remove Hollywood from the blockade until almost the end of the year.

Television was forced to rerun programs, prestigious awards such as the Emmys had to be postponed until 2024 and long-awaited productions, such as the last season of the series “Stranger Things” or the new versions of “Mission: Impossible” and “Gladiator” put on the brakes.

This situation brought with it losses of at least six thousand 500 million dollars for the Californian economy and the dismissal of 45 thousand workers. -including transportation, logistics, clothing or makeup professionals-, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the United States Department of Labor.

However, the need to save the momentous Christmas season on the United States billboard led to an understanding, first between AMPTP and WGA, which abandoned the strike on September 27 with significant increases in their benefits.

A “paradigm shift”

Almost a month and a half later, the actors also reached an agreement with the studios that was ratified two weeks ago and described as a “historic change of era.”

The new document includes a salary increase of up to 14.5% in the next three years and a “reasonably specific” clause that will allow actors to decide whether they consent – under an increase in their cache – that their scenes serve to train an AI that can replicate them digitally.

In addition, an additional payment was accepted for successful productions on the platforms, that is, those that add, during the first three months in their country of origin, a total of views equivalent to 20% of the national subscribers of the streaming service in question. .

Experts such as Mark Young, professor at the Marshall School of Business (University of Southern California), emphasize that, “in a world in which AI can write a script, the actors are self-generated and computer-created sets are used.” The “creativity and charisma” of the artists will prevail.

The emergence of the film of the year

The creativity and charisma of Greta Gerwig, who despite her youth has already obtained great recognition with films such as “Lady Bird” (2017), did not surprise anyone in 2023, but few really expected her to manage to make her version of “Barbie” a phenomenon among the ten highest grossing films in history.

With the help of icons such as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the filmmaker managed to make her film about the Mattel doll in real life a work that aroused an enormous consensus around its originality. Approximately 1,442 million dollars at the global box office support the most successful film of the year, whose expectation was such that its actors were even allowed to participate in promotional events, despite being prohibited by the strike.

“Barbie” is one of the favorites for this awards season but, beyond the awards, it will always be able to boast of being the film that mainly kept the Hollywood industry alive the year in which the joint strike made it deeply rethink the business model.

Assault on Miguel Bosé in CDMX

Facade of access to the subdivision where Miguel Bosé's house is located. SUN

The famous singer Miguel Bosé assured that he was the victim of a terrible and violent assault in his home in Mexico City, which A group of 10 armed individuals held him and his children for more than two hours.

“Dear friends, on Friday night a commando of 10 armed individuals broke into my home, they attacked us, they tied up my children, the house staff and me for more than two hours,” said the interpreter in a publication on his official Instagram account.

For its part, through the social network

RBD, back on stage

Photo from the RBD concert in Guadalajara. THE INFORMATOR/H. Figueroa

After several months of waiting by fans, the Rebelde musical group announced their return to the stage after their separation in 2008.

Members Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher von Uckermann and Christian Chávez returned with a tour that will reach Mexico, the United States and Brazil.

It was through social networks, where the group made the information official by adding a photograph of the clothing and a message announcing the tour. RBD announced that they would perform in 26 cities from August 25 to October 19, including Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Britney Spears releases her autobiography

This illustrative image taken on October 21, 2023 shows the cover of Britney Spears' book “The Woman in Me.” The photo also includes an image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the American Music Awards on January 9, 2002. AFP/C. Delmas

In the midst of her controversial photographs on social networks and her divorce, The “Toxic” singer released her memoir – “The Woman in Me” – in which, in addition to talking about issues such as her legal guardianship, she also addressed the media relationship she had with Justin Timberlake in the early 90s.

Spears revealed that she was about to become a mother with the singer, but she confessed that they were expecting a child; he persuaded her to terminate her pregnancy, as he did not feel ready to be a father. Britney also accused him of being unfaithful, which sparked a wave of criticism.

Prince Harry against royalty

Copy of “Spare”, the autobiography of Prince Harry of Great Britain, exhibited at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair in 2023. AFP/K. Desouki

At the beginning of the year, Prince Harry released his autobiographical book under the title “Spare.” In it, He reveals some secrets that put his family in check, that is, his father, King Charles III; to his grandmother, the then Queen Elizabeth II, and to her brother, Prince William, and to his wife, Kate Middleton.

The most controversial thing he revealed was that he never had a good relationship with William, his older brother, because he always felt that there was a competition to stand out. He attacked his father directly, saying that since he was a child he had joked that he was not his son, as the press also speculated, and that many times he asked him not to marry Camilla Parker. Bowles.

In addition, he confirmed that he tried drugs when he was even younger and that he had lost his virginity to a woman much older than him.

The return of Paul McCartney

Image of the concert given by Paul McCartney at the Foro Sol in Mexico City. SUN

With the energy of that young twenty-something from the 60s, but now 81 years old and turned into a gentleman, Paul McCartney provoked tears, laughter and sighs from different generations that converged at Foro Sol, thanks to his Got Back Tour, with which I return to Mexico.

The public, who had not seen him for six years, euphorically shouted the name of the former Beatle in this explosive return that covered two nights attended by thousands of Mexicans.

The 81-year-old singer danced energetically as he used to do with the Liverpool quartet: moving one of his legs while carrying his iconic honey-colored violin-shaped bass, which he has always played with his left hand.

Taylor Swift, for the first time in Mexico

Taylor Swift, in a photo from her successful The Eras Tour. AFP/M. trand

On August 24, Taylor Swift's first of four concerts took place at Foro Sol in CDMX as part of her The Eras Tour. It was the first time that a Taylor Swift concert came to Latin America, and the first international date within the singer's current tour.

In an atmosphere of enthusiasm, Taylor Swift declared to her Mexican audience that “for her entire career she had dreamed of performing in Mexico City,” which further excited all the Mexican Swifties who traveled from various parts of the Republic to witness this spectacle that created quite an event and even influenced the local economy.