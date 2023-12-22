Shopping, retail is struggling despite Black Friday: the trend in the sector continues to decline

With theWith galloping inflation, the retail sector is experiencing lean timeslike many, or perhaps even more than others. The pandemic has “inaugurated” a new consumer approach, so to speak which made the boost given by Black Friday to the sector's sales balance increasingly decisive. This year too, therefore, they were there great expectations on the recovery of the trend but the data on Black Friday last November have turned off the enthusiasm.



This is confirmed bylatest report from the Confimprese–Jakala permanent observatory on consumption trends in Novemberwhich recorded a new decline in purchases of clothing-accessories, equal to 0.9% compared to the previous year, which might seem slight but is not if compared to pre-pandemic data: in which the market segment recorded +9.7% (2019) compared to the current rate. As for theentire fashion sectorthe report – Pambianco reports – in November 2022 the closing marked a +1.9%, a clear comeback compared to the month of October, which signaled a worrying decrease (-3.8%).

It therefore appears clear that the Black Friday gave fashion a modest boost impacting more on other product categories. As the note specifies, “the growth is also partly due to Black Friday which this year became a 'black day' lasting at least 10 days and allowed consumers to focus on purchasing non-essential goods. It will be important to understand consumer attitudes in December and above all chow they will face the start of the winter sales on January 5th”.

In the product sectors there are inconsistent signals with a positive rebound in the “other retail” item (i.e. the categories outside of fashion and catering) at +3.6% and as much as 8.3% compared to 2019. catering confirms positive trends at +4.4%.

“The month of November and Black Friday – states Mario Maiocchi, director of the Confimprese study center – bring a breath of fresh air to a retail has been in trouble for a few months now. The clothing-accessories sector is an exception that, between climate change and reduced consumer spending power, fails to recover pre-pandemic levels.”

If we consider, however, the data relating to the progressive year, i.e. January-November 2023 on January-November 2022, the situation changes, continues Pambianco. Overall, there is growth even if it is moderate: it is +4.4% “mainly motivated by theinflationary effect on prices and the slow start of 2022 due to the pandemic tail”, explains the report. In the period considered, catering continues its positive recovery with +9.1%, other retail slows down to +0.2% while fashion brings home +2.5 percent.

It's about a half victory because, as Confimprese-Jakala reports, “the consumer market has not yet recovered pre-Covid levels (-3.9% vs 2019) with a strong lack of homogeneity between the various sectors”. Bringing up the rear remains clothing-accessories which remains far from 2019 levels at -8.9 percent. In the sales channels we note the strong growth of online at +7.9% with a particularly positive performance in e-commerce sales of clothing and accessories at around +12 percent.

