Security forces immediately went to the UNLV campus after reports of an active shooter on campus. Photo/Reuters

LAS VEGAS – Incident shooting took place on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, United States of America (US) on Wednesday local time. At least three people were killed and another was injured before the suspect was shot dead by police.

“After receiving a call reporting shots fired on campus at around 11:45 local time, law enforcement immediately engaged in a shootout with the suspect,” UNLV police chief Adam Garcia told reporters as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (7/12/2023).

He said the suspect was shot dead by campus police.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the surviving gunshot victim was listed in stable condition.

“If not for the heroic actions of one of the responding police officers, there could have been many more fatalities,” the sheriff added.

McMahill said the shooting started on the fourth floor of Beam Hall, a building that houses the university’s business school, then moved to other floors before finally ending outside where the suspect was “neutralized.”

He said several other people panicked during the attack, and a number of officers were treated for minor injuries suffered during a search of the sprawling campus for additional victims or suspects. However, no additional victims were found.

Vincent Perez, a professor at the campus known by his initials UNLV, told MSNBC by telephone that he heard multiple gunshots before taking cover on campus.

“I would say just seven, eight shots, one after another, hard and very hard,” he said.