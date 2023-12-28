We have had to live in a time in which everything has to be competitive: most multiplayer games seem like the finals of international competitions, even if they are casual games, and the performance expected of us by many players is of a professional level, such as minimum. The absurdity is such that learning is no longer even done within the game, but on YouTube and Twitch.

More and more people are jumping on the bandwagon of the most absolute “tryhardism.” Luckily, it is not something that everyone is passionate about. Many prefer to live their experiences without the pressure of having to win by force. Single-player and cooperative games are the strongholds of all these people. And precisely today I want to pay tribute to a video game that taught us that shooting and being an idiot is the most fun combination.

There are many cooperative video games, either in their entirety or mostly, that have conquered our hearts without having to face each other. Left 4 Dead 2 (which includes the first installment) is a well-known example. Since 2009, Valve's creation has been uniting friends and strangers with the sole objective of surviving hordes of zombies.

Other more or less recent ones have tried to replicate the recipe in their own way: World War Z, Back 4 Blood, Outriders, Remnant 1 and 2, The Division 1 and 2… Although the list of examples is long, we cannot say the same with successes, especially today. Even so, I think that few video games have made us feel as good playing with friends as the protagonist of this publication.

Army of Two, the definitive experience for very stupid friendships

The year was 2008. Electronic Arts was still delivering cool stuff. Only that year were released: Burnout Paradise, Battlefield: Bad Company, Dead Space, Mirror's Edge and Army of Two. Playing cooperative video games was never the same after this last one.

In case you don't know it, Army of Two is a third-person shooter developed by EA Montreal and released in 2008 for PS3 and Xbox 360. It had sequels. Although it is possible to play it alone (with AI), its developers created it to play with a friend, either split screen or online.

It was not a mere experience of shooting and advancing, we needed to strategize, understand and communicate to survive the confrontations. All this with a military-style setting and two protagonists, Tyson Rios and Elliot Salem, absolutely hilarious.

Army of Two He managed to resemble the friendship of both with the players. It had something very special that I have not seen in other cooperative video games: not only do they cover each other and help each other during combat, but we can see them joking and arguing almost constantly. Okay, it tended to be very silly humor, but that was precisely the point: the best friendships are based on that.

My last foray into TikTok ended with user lampsformoth's video: a montage with several clips that show some of the protagonist duo's jokes, discussions, and funny moments. At that moment, I heard the sound of Xbox's “Achievement Unlocked” in my mind and remembered all the nights I played with my cousin Army of Two in that basement with just two armchairs, two tables (one for the TV and one for the pizzas) and another couple of mattresses lying on the floor.

The video shows several scenes of Rios and Salem playing tricks on each other: tripping, slapping, insults and other fouls that fit in very well between shootings. The last one is especially good and perfectly describes the relationship between the two. Rios is hitting shots, while Salem is injured on the ground and must recover. Then they say:

Rios: “One more mission, huh? Great fucking idea.”

Salem: “You should have told me no.”

Rios: “Fuck you”.

The fourth scene is also very good because they experience the classic situation of the hateful “I told you so” of all friendships.

Salem: “Ok. Ok, we're fine. Is this what you wanted? Do you mean “I told you so”?”

Rios: “But I told you so.”

Salem: “There it is. You said it. How do you feel?”

Rios: “GOOD”.

Beyond the relationship of the protagonists, Army of Two It had two great elements that I have never seen in another game of this style: an enemy aggro bar that indicated who had their attention and a mini-screen in the right area that showed what our friend was seeing. It seemed like black magic to me at the time and I would gladly pay to have it in more games.

In short: I wasn't exaggerating when I said in the headline that playing cooperatively hasn't been the same since this great game from 2008. And this is coming from someone who hasn't spent more than an hour at a time on anything PVP in a while and who plays cooperative journal. I have never had as much fun with a cooperative video game as with Army of Two. How I miss those two idiots!

