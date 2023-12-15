The study, published by the journal Science, covers the period from 66 million years ago until today, analyzing biological and geochemical fingerprints from the distant past to reconstruct the historical record of carbon dioxide more accurately than ever before.

“It makes us realize that what we are doing is completely unusual in the history of the Earth,” Purple Hoenisch of the Lamont-Doherty Observatory, affiliated with the Columbia Climatology School, told AFP.

The new study concluded, among other things, that the last time the air contained 420 parts per million of carbon dioxide was 14 to 16 million years ago, when there was no ice in Greenland and human ancestors moved from forests to grasslands.

This is a long time before the period between three and five million years mentioned by previous studies.

Until the late 18th century, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere amounted to about 280 parts per million, which means that humans had already caused a 50 percent increase in greenhouse gases, which trap heat in the atmosphere and led to the planet’s temperature rising by 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to at the pre-industrial revolution level.

Hoenisch said, “What is important is that the human race did not develop until three million years ago… and therefore our civilization is set at sea level as it is now, on the hot tropical regions, the cold poles, and the temperate regions where there is abundant rainfall.”

If global carbon dioxide emissions continue to increase, we could reach between 600 and 800 parts per million by 2100.

These levels were last recorded in the Eocene period, 30 to 40 million years ago, that is, when Antarctica was not yet covered with ice and when plant and animal life on Earth was significantly different from what it is now and, for example, huge insects roamed the Earth.

The new study is the result of seven years of work completed by a group of 80 researchers in 16 countries and is currently considered the updated consensus of the scientific community.

The team did not collect new data, but rather synthesized, re-evaluated and verified published works based on scientific updates and ranked them based on confidence level before collecting the highest-ranking ones in a new time frame.

Scientists confirmed that the hottest period over the past 66 million years was 50 million years ago when carbon dioxide reached 1,600 parts per million and the temperature was 12 degrees Celsius higher, before witnessing a decline for a long period.

By 2.5 million years ago, carbon dioxide reached between 270 and 280 parts per million, marking the beginning of the ice ages.

The level remained the same until humans arrived 400,000 years ago and began burning fossil fuels on a large scale.

The team estimates that doubling carbon dioxide could raise the planet's temperature by between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius, but only over hundreds of thousands of years when temperatures significantly affect Earth's systems.