India sent a warship to help a commercial ship affiliated with Israel that was hit by a drone. Photo/REUTERS

NEW DELHI – A merchant vessel affiliated with Israel hit by a drone off the west coast of India. According to the British maritime security company, Ambrey, on Saturday (23/12/2023), this attack caused a fire on the ship.

Ambrey, on his website, stated that the fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was successfully extinguished without any casualties among the crew.

This incident occurred in waters 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India.

“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was brought into the vessel. The ship is affiliated with Israel. He last called Saudi Arabia and was on his way to India at that time,” the company said, as quoted by Reuters.

An Indian Navy official told Reuters they responded to a request for help on Saturday morning.

“The safety of the crew and ship has been ensured. “The Navy has also sent warships to arrive in the area and provide assistance if needed,” said the official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to discuss the incident.

The incident in waters near India follows drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on commercial ships bound for Israel in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group said that their actions were in defense of the Palestinian people who were bombarded by Israel in Gaza.

The Houthi offensive has forced shipping ships to change to longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.

