Suara.com – Coach Shin Tae-yong will undergo a tough test ahead of preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held next year.

As is known, the Indonesian National Team will hold a training camp (TC) in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup. The TC schedule will start from 20 December 2023 to 6 January 2024 before leaving for Qatar.

Shin Tae-yong will bring at least 30 to 40 players into the Indonesian National Team TC later.

However, a tough test awaits Shin Tae-yong ahead of this TC. The test takes the form of licensing with clubs that have Indonesian national team players.

The Indonesian national team players, especially those from abroad, will have difficulty being released by the club. A number of Indonesian players currently have careers in Europe, including Shayne Pattynama (Viking FC), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Marselino Ferdinan (KMSK Deinze), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), Ivar Jenner (FC Utrecht), and Rafael Struick (ADO Den Haag).

Shayne Pattynama dan Rafael Struick (Instagram/rafaelstruick)

Reporting from The Sporting News page, English clubs and European clubs will only release players to their respective national teams six days before the tournament starts.

Of course, Shin Tae-yong has prepared another strategy if the club refuses to allow overseas players to undergo TC later.

The 2023 Asian Cup will start on January 12 2023. The Indonesian national team is in the hell group with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.