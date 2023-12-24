Suara.com – Indonesian national team midfielder Marc Klok revealed the tough training menu given by Shin Tae-yong at the TC in Turkey ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Indonesian national team has entered its third day of TC in Türkiye. Shin Tae-yong continues to train his team with physical training.

“Very good condition, fit, healthy, happy, grateful I am here with my friends. Training is very hard, we need this for the Asian Cup later. “Physically you have to improve and so far training has been very good, I think everyone has adapted well,” said Midfielder Marc Klok, quoted from PSSI's official website.

Furthermore, when answering questions, Klok explained that physicality was Shin Tae-yong's focus.

“Today we trained one on one, two against two, three against three, we did physical running, we did jumping, all physical training, for this week or two weeks, so that our physical condition continues to improve before starting tactics,” said Persib Bandung midfielder.

“Mentally ready (to compete in the Asian Cup), but physically it will be very different at the Asian level, I also have to give my maximum to take it to a new level later, and these two weeks, three weeks, it is very important for me and the whole team to get out of comfort zone,” he added.

Not only do they train strictly, the diet of the Garuda squad players is also continuously maintained. Therefore, Asnasi Mangkualam et al had to get out of their comfort zone to raise the level of play.

Moreover, in Turkey, the Red and White team is scheduled to face two trial matches against Libya. The Indonesian national team faces the African country's team on January 2 and 5.

Only after that, the Indonesian national team group will fly to Qatar. Later there will be one more friendly match against Iran before competing in the 2023 Asian Cup against Japan, Iraq and Vietnam in the group phase.