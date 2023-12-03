The Houthis, an Iran-backed Shiite group that controls much of Yemen, attacked two commercial ships in the Red Sea’s Bab el-Manden Strait on Sunday, claiming they were somehow linked to Israel. A spokesperson for the Houthis he confirmed that the group attacked two commercial ships, called Number 9 and Unity Explorer, with a drone and a naval missile respectively.

The group said the ships involved in the attack were Israeli, but the Unity Explorer was flagged by the Bahamas and the Number 9 was flagged by Panama. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli army, confirmed that the two boats “have no connection to the state of Israel.” Hagari also said that one of the two ships hit (it is not clear which) suffered major damage and “is in danger of sinking”, while the other “was slightly damaged”.

The US warship USS Carney was also involved in the attack, firing some defensive shots, shooting down two drones, after receiving news of the attack on the Unity Explorer. An anonymous US official told the Associated Press news agency that the USS Carney suffered no damage and that there were no injuries among the crew. The Houthis did not mention any US ships in the statement issued to claim the attacks.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have carried out several attacks in the Red Sea area with the aim of weakening Israel. The group is part of what the Iranian regime calls the “resistance front”, or the “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, its historic enemies.

