Netflix

The premiere of Facts to Dust on Netflix has been full of controversy. Especially in relation to Shelley Hennig and her mind-blowing sexual scene in the series.

Shelley Hennig has apologized to her family for a brutal sex scene on Netflix. The television star, part of the cast of the series Knocked Down on the streaming platform, spoke about her nude scenes in an interview with journalist Kyle Meredith. We leave the interview below:

Despite feeling safe, Shelley Hennig apologized to her family in Louisiana for the sex scene in the premiere episode of the new Netflix series. The actress stated that she went beyond what she had done before on screen. He commented that the decision was made with her comfort in mind, in line with the tone of the series. And he praised the creators for creating a safe environment in which to work. Of course, the scene is truly risque. And it goes places that other sexual scenes don’t dare.

The safe environment in the filming of ‘Hechos Dust’

On the other hand, Shelley Hennig recalled her meeting with the creators of the Netflix series during the casting of American Pie: The Reunion, feeling comfortable with them since then. Although he didn’t get a role in that film, he recalled an audition where he played a character under the influence of alcohol.. The young star joked about how that became a humorous standard in her conversations with her manager.

Shelley Hennig also joked about her evolution since then, going from a comic audition to more daring scenes in the Netflix series. On the other hand, he highlighted the light and comfortable tone he achieved with the rest of the cast. Additionally, he made a humorous observation about the variety of risqué scenes involving other cast members, stating that they all had to do something similar in the series. Which shows the bold tone of the production.

Fuente: YouTube

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.