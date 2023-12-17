loading…

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. Foto/Al Arabiya/File

GAZA – The crown prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was appointed as the new emir after the death of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf.

“The Kuwaiti cabinet appointed the crown prince, His Highness Sheikh Meshal… emir of the state of Kuwait,” said the Kuwaiti broadcaster, reported by Al Arabiya.

A father of 12, Sheikh Meshal becomes the 17th ruler of Kuwait, and has one year to name a new crown prince.

He was deputy head of the Kuwait National Guard from 2004 to 2020, and was made crown prince when Sheikh Nawaf took power.

Sheikh Nawaf, who ascended the throne in 2020 after the death of his half-brother, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

He was hospitalized in late November “due to emergency health problems,” according to the official KUNA news agency, which did not specify his illness.

