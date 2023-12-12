Shattered Heavendeveloped and published by Leonardo Interactive, it’s a roguelike thematically close to Slay the Spire, known for its turn-based dynamics. Il card game (here is our review), Indeed, is updated by introducing new contents, modes and localization in Spanish. The update will arrive on December 13th.

The update will contain a new series of small secondary missions to tackle during the campaign to obtain extra resources, as requested by fans. Furthermore, the main features will be:

Challenge Mode: A series of combat challenges that will be unlocked in the Equinox Cathedral in campaign mode as you progress through the story. With this mode, it will be possible to face old bosses with new skills and face interesting challenges that will allow you to obtain precious materials to better tackle the campaign.

Balancing: Ascension mode will receive a small but significant balance patch to make the gaming experience more enjoyable with better rewards for reaching advanced cycles. Some cards will also be balanced to be more useful and performing.

