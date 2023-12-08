What happened to Sharengo? It was among the services of car sharing available in large cities there was that of Sharengowhich he used electric machines is that it worked like Enjoy e Car2Go (Share now). The Share’ngo fleet (it’s written like that but many used the wording Sharengo) was easily recognizable by its yellow livery and why you found these machines connected to charging stations. This type of rental was particularly widespread, especially among youngconsidering the rates quite cheap and was available in the cities of Rome, Milan, Modena and Florence.

What happened to Sharengo?

Sharengo was owned by China but the rental company was owned by CS Group of Livorno which was declared bankrupt (bankruptcy 56/2021, sentence dated 10/21/2021) by the Court of Livorno. This event led to the closure of the service and the auctioning of its fleet of approximately 1,000 cars (400 were in the Milan area, 300 in Florence, 300 in Rome), acquired by competitors such as Enjoy e WeShare. Around 100 employees in Italy have lost their jobs. The failure was mainly caused by economic difficulties during the pandemic and strong competition in the sector.

Car-Sharing Sharengo, cos’era

Sharengo was a rental service with yellow electric cars that could carry up to 2 peoplethey had approx 100 km of autonomy and reached a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

At the time of collection they had a charged battery, a declared autonomy of around 100 km and allowed you to park for free in the centre, such as in the ZTL of Rome and in theArea C of Milan.

Sharengo electric car-sharing in Florence

How much did Sharengo cost? Rates

How much did it cost to use Sharengo? Sharengo’s electric car-sharing rate was 0.28 cents of euros per minute and of 50 euros per dayinstead in one hour of use the cost was 12 euro. The reservation was free. Rates were the same in all cities.

They could also be purchased Sharengo special packages.

How much did Sharengo cost with “standard” rates

Basic rate

0,28€/min

Hourly rate

12€/h.

Daily fare

€50/day

Special rate Florence Peretola Airport

(for each start/end of rental at the airport)

5€

Sharengo electric car charging, the cars were usually charged at the time of collection

Car-sharing Sharengo, how it worked

To use it, all you had to do was download the app on your smartphone. Signing up was quick and free, rental could start immediately after entering the personal datafrom the patentof the Tax ID codeand one credit card (also prepaid). Once registered you could immediately purchase the Welcome package for €5 and 21 minutes and try Sharengo immediately.

After completing the payment you could invite a friend to sign up by sending him a code, if he signed up they both received 30 minutes free. Driving was allowed to all owners to regulate driving license (B1 and B) also new drivers.

Via theApp iOS e Android or with the web app (non-existent today) the car was booked among the closest ones on the map of the city by selecting BOOK CAR. To reach the vehicle we had available 20 minutes. Once you got to the machine you opened it using your smartphone or the Sharengo Card.

Only this active site site.sharengo.sk remains of the company on the web

Sharengo app, Sharengo car-sharing is managed entirely via your smartphone

Sharengo electric car-sharing car park which no longer exists

As for parking, Sharengo cars they could park for free in paid parking spaces, including those reserved to residents. Finally, Sharengo he could enter the center for free and without limits in Area C a Milano and in the ZTL of Modena, Florence, and in Rome also in the Trident.

For each city it was defined a service coverage area, you could drive outside, but you had to finish the rental inside the operating area. It was not possible to drive in the pedestrian areasin the preferential lanes and on the motorway.

Sharengo vending machine parking was free

Sharengo how it was driven, test, how the yellow electric car was going

We also tried these yellow electric machines. At the end of 2019, Anna Francesca Mannai he told us his driving impressions after trying it in Rome.

“When the service was still active I had tried driving Sharengo to Romto. It felt like driving a bumper car, so it was a lot of fun but also a little dangerous because it picked up speed quickly and became a missile. While driving you could feel the weight of the lithium ion battery that powered the 9 kW motor with an acceleration from zero to 100 in type 50 min. IThe climb, especially with two people, was difficult even with gradients of 3%, but then on level ground and downhill it became a bulletIn short, we had to be careful. Luckily the braking system was reliable!

The suspensions instead they were terrible, so if you ran over a cigarette butt it felt like you had hit a reinforced concrete log! For all the reasons mentioned, especially in traffic, the charge went away in an instant: the Chinese who produced it promised 100-120 km of autonomybut in our test, after leaving with a 100% charged battery afterwards 20 km we had consumed more than half a “tank”.

How Sharengo was driven, on board the car as well as on the bumper car! Sharengo

Conclusion, the Sharengo electric machine

“I liked Sharengo’s electric machine because it was very easy to parkboth because she was very small and because she also had parking sensors. In conclusion, the ZD1 vehicle from the Xin Da Yang Electric Vehiclessubsidiary of Chinese group Geely (also owner of Volvo Cars) which cost, among other things, around 15 thousand euros, it was really fun and useful for easily moving around the city.”

Sharengo, given its small size, was very easy to park

VIDEO tutorial still online on how Sharengo car-sharing worked

