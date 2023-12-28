The singer from Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira was honored with a giant bronze statue, which represents the world-known artist. This tribute was unveiled on Tuesday in a small ceremony attended by Shakira's parents and the mayor, Jaime Pumarejo.

The monument is 6 meters high and shows the Barranquilla woman wearing one of her famous oriental dance outfits, with her hips turning to her right and her arms raised gracefully toward the sky.

This statue is located on a recently built promenade along the Magdalena River that passes next to the city. At its foot is a plaque that says the following:

On February 2, 1977, “Barranquilla was born to the world… a heart that composes, hips that do not lie, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.”

But It is not the first statue of Shakira in this Caribbean city. In 2006, Barranquilla unveiled a monument showing the pop singer in the early stages of her career, playing an acoustic guitar and wearing jeans and boots. That statue is located near the entrance to the local football stadium.

