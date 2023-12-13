Not even the good performance reflected by the data revealed by Netflix could save the series from cancellation.

2023 has been a year in which Netflix has not lost one of its most ingrained and frustrating habits: canceling series. One of the ones that stung fans the most, without a doubt, was Shadow and Bone, which did not get the green light for a third batch of episodes.

It was last March when Netflix premiered the second season of its original fantasy series, which accumulated millions of views on the platform for weeks.

In fact, the viewing report that Netflix has shared for the first half of 2023 reflects that Shadow and Bone was the most viewed canceled Netflix series in that period, with 192.9 million hours of viewing accumulated on the platform.

This places the serie as a kind of marker of how an original Netflix production has to perform in order to be renewed, although the cost factor must be kept in mind, of course. Netflix has never hidden that a good audience/cost ratio is what determines whether a series is renewed or not.

The data sheds more light on Netflix's logic

If we take a look at the data shared by Netflix, we see that, for example, a series similar to Shadow and Bone like Sweet Tooth: Deer Boy, has been renewed for a third season, despite the fact that its second batch of episodes remains with 182.3 million hours of viewing. Producing the DC comics adaptation may not be that expensive.

Of course, series that are cheaper to produce can afford to accumulate fewer views in the Netflix catalog and yet be renewed season after season because they generate profit.

The volume of production that Netflix has followed until now means that the platform frequently sacrifices many series for the benefit of others. Nevertheless, Ted Sarandosco-CEO of the company, anticipated a change in focus in which quality took precedence over quantity.

Unfortunately for Shadow and Bone, that change, if it comes, will come too late for its fantasy world to return to Netflix.