Akif reproached Şevval for breaking the deal they had made. She would have promised not to tell Suzan that the businessman was unfaithful to her with Nebahat and in the end she did not keep it. As a consequence, his still-wife kicked him out of the house.

He, as revenge, caused her to confess that she kidnapped Mrs. Sevgi and… recorded it all! He threatened to report her to the police and Şevval, trying to stop him, ran him over with her car.

While the businessman was on the ground, Sarp and Yasmin’s mother tries by all means to get hold of Akif’s phone, but he, aware of her intentions, makes sure that the cell phone stays with him.

Luckily, it is a shock and Akif recovers in the hospital. The doctors discharge him, but first, he and Sevval make a pact of silence. The woman asks him to delete that recording and in exchange she… will give him a good amount of money!

Although he was not so clear about it, in the end he ends up accepting her proposal and deletes the recording. Will his secrets be safe?