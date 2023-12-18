It seems that Akif is out of the game, or at least for now, of being caught between two bands between Nebahat and Suzan.

Alone and ruined, he realizes that he has to do something to survive since he almost has no money left.

While walking he discovers a street vendor selling thermal vests that warm him up for the cold winter and thinks it could be a new opportunity to do business. He takes over the idea and sees in Şevval the perfect person who could leave him money.

Sarp and Yasmin's mother is also not going through her best moment since Ahmet asked her for a divorce. She is also running out of money. The woman continues to live in a hotel, but the money in her personal account decreases and Ahmet is not willing to give her even a lira.

Therefore, when Akif proposes that he finance his idea… Şevval ends up accepting. They both sign their agreement and become partners. Will your business have a future?