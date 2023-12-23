loading…

Ukrainian mercenaries seen in the ranks of Israeli colonial troops in Gaza. Photos/social media

GAZA – Seven Ukrainian mercenaries were reported killed in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, while fighting alongside Israeli forces in Gaza.

Al-Jazeera reported this citing several sources. One video clip circulating widely on social media showed heavily armed soldiers hiding behind a wall and speaking in Ukrainian.

In the clip, one of the soldiers says they came to fight to prevent a new 'Holocaust' in an effort to justify their participation in the Israeli colonial regime's barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people.

An investigation by Al-Jazeera Network confirmed that the soldiers in the video were in Gaza and that they were speaking Ukrainian.

Additionally, the Quds News Agency cited informed sources as saying seven Ukrainian mercenaries were recently killed in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

Shejaiya is where Israeli colonial forces suffered heavy losses in fierce fighting against Palestinian Resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government denies sending troops to Israel.

“We are not sending troops to the Gaza Strip or any other region of the world,” a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to Al-Jazeera.