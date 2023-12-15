we bring you seven tips to make the most of the new social network Threads, the alternative to Twitter created by Instagram. You already have a getting started guide to Threads after your arrival in Europe, and these are other tips that will help you a little to improve your experience.

We are not going to do an in-depth review of its functions, but simply help you with some slightly hidden options that you can find in Threads. And as always, if you think there is any other Thread tip or trick that could be interesting for newbies, we recommend leaving it in the comments section so that everyone can benefit.

For You and Following Feeds





When you enter Threads for the first time, you will see that by default you enter a feed or algorithm timeline with many posts from people you don't know or content that doesn't interest you. But you also have the form of choose feed Followingso you only see messages from the accounts you follow.

In the web version, the option to change feed is visible at the bottom left. In the mobile version, Click on the Threads logo at the topand then the tabs will appear with the two available feeds.

Choose who can reply to a post





If you want to avoid trolling, you can limit who can reply to a post what you do in Threads. By default, anyone can respond to you, but you also have options so that only the profiles you follow or those you have mentioned in the publication can do so.

To do this, click on the option to create a new post. Once in it, press where it says Anyone can answer below the text. This will display a menu where you can choose who you want to be able to reply to this post.

Import your slideshow or Instagram profile photo





In your Threads profile, in addition to your username you can write an introduction, a short text describing yourself. If you're lazy, you can import the presentation of your Instagram account. You will simply have to go into editing it, and you will see the option to import it.

You can also import your Instagram profile photo to appear on your Threads profile. Remember that in Threads you use your Instagram account, and therefore both accounts are linked. This is what makes this type of interaction possible between one another.

Follow your Instagram contacts





Another interesting option is automatically follow your Instagram contacts inside Threads. When you do, not only will you follow everyone who already has a Threads account, but when a new Instagram contact signs up, you will automatically follow them.

To do this, you have to enter your Threads profile, and click on your number of followers. Here, above the list you will see the text Discover other accounts you follow on Instagram, and click on See all. You will go to a list of your contacts, and you must click on Follow everyone. When you do this, you'll automatically follow these people when they sign up for Threads, and if you hit someone individually you'll follow them if they sign up.

Mention an Instagram account





Threads is a social network directly linked to Instagram. Not only because you can import your information, but also because you can mention Instagram accounts that are not in Threads. Simply start typing your message, put an at sign (@) and start typing the username, and in the results you will see Threads and Instagram accounts.

When you post a message mentioning an Instagram account, this account will receive a notification showing the mention you made of it in Threads. In addition, your post will be clickable on the username and access the account within Instagram.

Voice messages that transcribe themselves





In addition to being able to write text messages, you can also post voice messages in Threads. This means that if you have something on your mind but don't feel like saying it, you can simply record yourself to have more comfort when publishing.

The most particular thing about this is that when you record your message Threads will transcribe it automatically. This will create a hybrid post in which you do not need to play the message to know what you are saying, it can be read, but if you play it there will be an indicator that shows you how the message progresses in the text. Come on, they will know where the message goes within the transcribed text.

Use tags when posting





Yes, Threads has a label system or hashtags, although these are not seen with the # symbol, but rather appear highlighted as a link in the text. When you are creating a post, you can click on the # icon to display the most popular tags, and add the one you want to use.

This will allow you to have a little more visibility, since there may be people looking at what is being said in this tag, and it will be easier to find a topical post that you make. When you click on the tags icon, you can start typing to find specific ones, or start a new one.

Bonus: ticket the Threads and Instagram





Go to Instagram, go to the search engine and write the word Ticket. When you do so, a ticket icon will appear next to the word. Click on it and you will see a large Threads ticket with a rotating date, and with your username and a QR that points to your account.

This is a ticket that marks the date and time you joined Threads, a reminder so you always know when you started using this social network. You can take a screenshot or record it to share with others.

