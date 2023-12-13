It's simple: coffee is in fashion. And it's not from now. Perhaps due to the popularization of capsule coffee makers, perhaps because over the years its many health benefits have become known, perhaps all of this together with more efficient machines and a greater number of manufacturers entering this business, we have been It has been a cool drink for more than a decade, with which you can show off whether you can get it at home or drink it outside.

And far from thinking and reducing this trend to Instagrammable coffee shops with baristas with hipster beards and tattoos, located in fashionable central neighborhoods of big cities, for good coffee lovers it is something much more personal and intimate.

It is for them that dozens of products related to coffee and its homemade preparation are designed that help us give a unique touch to our espresso, ristretto, lungo, cappuccino, Cortado… We see some highlights that you can give this Christmas to that person. loved one with a Juan Valdez complex.

De'Longhi Magnifica Start





The De'Longhi Magnifica Start presents an elegant front with a touch panel for your different selections of coffee types, frothing milk or the degree of grinding. It integrates a milk container, so it will make our work easier and we will obtain a perfect cream just by pressing a button. It has a power of 1.450 W and a water tank 1.8 liters. As we already mentioned in our guide to the best coffee machines on the market, as it is a super-automatic it is an important investment for very coffee lovers who do not have the time or desire to make their own coffee on a daily basis. Its price in Amazon It is 429 euros.

De'Longhi Magnifica Start ECAM220.60.BG, Automatic Coffee Maker with Hot LatteCrema, Bean-to-Cup Espresso Maker with 4 One-Touch Recipes, Soft Touch Control Panel, 1450W, Black

Melitta 1019-02





This Melitta grinder is one of the best grinders we can find in relation to quality and price. With 18 degrees of grinding and a drawer large enough to grind for up to 14 cups, manages to adjust to the type of grinding we are looking for and can do it both for a single coffee or for grinding a good amount and storing it. In Amazon It currently has a reduced price of 45.99 euros.

Melitta 1019-02 Molino – Electric coffee grinder, Flat disc, Black

Wacaco Nanopresso





Coffee getaway lovers usually encounter a problem: they cannot enjoy coffee from home in the mountains or even on other types of trips. Portable coffee makers like this one are designed for them. Nanopressowhich provides us with excellent coffee with Just apply pressure on the grinding and have hot water, without the need for electricity. It is so small that it fits in one hand and weighs little more than a smartphone, so carrying it in a backpack or suitcase is almost imperceptible. On Amazon it has a price of 94.90 euros.

WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Machine with Protective Nanopresso S-Case Attached, Upgrade from Minipresso, Travel Coffee Maker, Manually Operated (Moss Green)

Morpilot skimmer





Some coffee makers, especially capsules and focused on espressos, but also traditional mokas, have the problem that if we want a latte, we will simply have to heat the milk. For great foams that offer results like those of super-automatic, manual and semi-automatic coffee makers, this frother with 400 W Get the texture you need for your latte. get it in rapid beats of two minutes maximum, so getting our latte will be very easy. Its price on Amazon is 37.98 euros.

Morpilot Electric Milk Frother, 4 in 1 Milk Blender Hot/Cold Foam and Heat Milk for Coffee Latte Cappuccino Nespresso, Frother Automatic Shut-Off

Breville Bijou Bartender





Those who want to start as expert baristas have in this solvent Breville semi-automatic coffee maker a excellent option for customization their espressos and lattes. Very simple to operate, it offers excellent coffees that we can customize by playing with different parameters such as pressing or grinding level. Has 15 bars of pressure and the guarantee of one of the best manufacturers on the coffee maker market. On Amazon it costs 116 euros, the same price as on MediaMarkt.

Breville Bijou Barista Espresso Machine | Automatic and manual espresso, cappuccino and latte coffee maker | 15 bar pump | Steam wand | Silver [VCF149X]

Gvolatee tamper





A good tamper is an ideal element when it comes to pressing the coffee grounds to the exact extent we want. With a 51 mm diameterthe handle and the pressing part are made of wood. stainless steel, guaranteeing ideal pressing and being totally hygienic. In Amazon It has a price of 8.99 euros.

Gvolatee Coffee Tamper, 51mm Diameter Espresso Stamp Portafilter 51mm Coffee Tamper with Silicone Mat

Zolunu grinding agitator





This grinding shaker It helps us prevent it from caking due to humidity or an irregular grind. Five fine, easy-to-clean stainless steel needles improve consistency, achieve a uniform grinding and they come in an elegant wooden case that we can easily close and open. Its cost on Amazon is 8.99 euros.

Zolunu Espresso Stirrer, 5 Needles, 0.4mm Espresso Distribution Tools, Natural Wood Handle and Stand

