Suara.com – The Thai national team received a major blow ahead of their participation in the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup. Their veteran striker and top bomber, Teerasil Dangda, suffered a serious injury and had to be sidelined for a long time.

Teerasil Dangda suffered this injury while strengthening his club, BG Pathum United, when they lost 2-4 (2-2) on penalties to Chonburi in the Thai Cup, last Wednesday (20/12).

From the analysis regarding the hamstring injury, it is reported that the 35-year-old striker could be absent for up to eight weeks, aka two months, according to local media reports, Thairath, Sunday (24/12).

With the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held in less than three weeks, Teerasil Dangda's chances of appearing with Thailand in the most prestigious tournament in Asia are closed.

Losing Dangda would be a major blow for Thailand, including their new coach from Japan, Masatada Ishii.

Dangda is an experienced player who can change the course of a match. This former Muangthong United player is also good at aerial duels.

Dangda is recorded as having appeared 122 times for the senior Thai national team. The striker has also scored 58 goals while wearing The Elephant War costume – the nickname of the Thai national team.

In the 2023 Asian Cup, which will take place from January 12 to February 10 2024 in Qatar, the Thai national team is in Group F along with Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

The Elephant War will open their 2023 Asian Cup campaign against Kyrgyzstan on January 16 2024 at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar.