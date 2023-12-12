One of the most important dates for Catholicism in Mexico is, without a doubt, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which is celebrated every December 12.

According to religion, the virgin chose this day to appear to Juan Diego to entrust him with the mission of building his church on the Tepeyac hill, from this appearance and as a symbol of her love for Mexicans, the image of the “Guadalupana” is impregnated on a yacht, which has since been venerated by our country and in various parts of the world.

To celebrate this date, thousands of devotees, year after year, visit the Mexican capital, undertaking long journeys from different parts of the country; However, the fervor for this image has reached the screen, thanks to different films, documentaries and television programs.

Both on platforms and on open television, and just a few hours away from celebrating this date, You can enjoy some of these productions to remember the miracle of the Virgin of Guadalupe; Below we give you some examples.

“The roses of the miracle”. This 1960 dramatic film directed by Julián Soler and starring Armando Silvestre, Andrés Soler, among others, portrays the story of how the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego in Tepeyac. You can see it, in full, on YouTube, but also on ViX and Prime Video.

“Promises and miracles”. A series that you can watch is “Promises and Miracles” which addresses the lives of six people who were able to find the path of light and hope after their prayers to the Virgin of Guadalupe, in exchange for this they make promises to give thanks. You can see the first chapter on YouTube, while all the full episodes on ViX.

“Guadalupe the miracle and the message”. The singer Plácido Domingo narrates the documentary “Guadalupe the miracle and the message”, which is based on the book “Our Lady of Guadalupe: mother of the civilization of love” by Carl Anderson and Eduardo Chávez, which shows testimonies and images of archive related to this passion towards the virgin in Mexico.

“Tonantzin Guadalupe”. Director Jesús Muñoz made the documentary “Tonantzin Guadalupe”, which seeks to scrutinize the different aspects related to the Guadalupe myth, according to the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE); This production, narrated by Mabel Cadena, was part of the DOCSM film festival, where it had its premiere; You can see the trailer on YouTube.

“The Rose of Guadalupe”. One of the most popular programs that exists is “La rosa de Guadalupe”, a Televisa unitary program that presents different social problems in which, thanks to a miracle, conflicts begin to have a solution. You can see it from Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the Las Estrellas channel, as well as on the ViX platform and on its YouTube channel.

