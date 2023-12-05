In group A the Lombards beat Renate; in group B the Sardinians draw and slip to -2 behind Cesena, in group C the Campanians win the derby against Benevento

Pietro Scognamiglio

December 3 – 11.30pm – Milan

17 games on the Sunday program. The round will end with four postponements on Monday in group C. In the meantime, here is everything that happened.

series c, group a

—

Mantua smiles, knocking out Renate (4-1) and extending their lead: Brignani (with his fifth goal, as a central defender) responds to Sorrentino before the break, then Trimboli also scores, the wild Mensah – who also entered the first two goals – in addition to Fiori, who finds the poker after Possenti’s expulsion. Possanzini’s team – awaiting Tuesday’s recovery between Atalanta U23 and Triestina – thus rises to +4 over Padova, the second draw in a row. In fact, Lumezzane took a point at the Euganeo, which – in the second match in a few days, after the one in the Italian Cup – replied with Moscati to Capelli’s initial advantage and then held the field well in a hard-fought second half (three saves from highlight, one from Donnarumma, two from the guest goalkeeper Filigheddu on Fusi and Delli Carri). Fourth place goes to Pro Vercelli, which passes to Zanica (1-0) thanks to Maggio’s second consecutive goal: AlbinoLeffe, suffering their third defeat in the last four, can complain about the crossbar hit by Zoma at 0-0. The 2-2 draw between Novara and Vicenza was spectacular, with a fiery finish: Corti’s goal in the half hour was equalized in the 80th minute by Ferrari, Vicenza overtook in the 94th minute with Costa (assist from the rediscovered Argentine striker) but incredibly reached in the 97th minute by substitute Scappini. Giana is placed in the heart of the playoff zone, winning their fourth consecutive victory against Trento (2-1): guests ahead with former Napoli Primavera player Obaretin, but the wild Tommaso Fumagalli turns everything around with a brace (4 goals in last 3 games). After more than a month without success, Arzignano smiles again with a 2-0 win over Pergolettese designed by Parigi (a brace, first goal from a free kick). In the playout area, Fiorenzuola wins in Alessandria (1-0, Alberti’s fifth goal of the season) and overtakes the grays in the standings. In the only evening match, Legnago beats Pro Sesto at Breda (1-0, Rocco).

series c, group b

—

Cesena remains alone in command, because Torres only gets one point from the trip to the field of last-placed Fermana (rejuvenated by the excellent exclusions of the big names Padella, Laverone and Calderoni): ahead with Misuraca in the quarter of an hour, the Marches come reached by Ruocco’s seventh goal in the championship. In second place – still 8 points away – Perugia is a little closer, moving on to Olbia (1-0) thanks to the winning header from the Colombian Yeferson Paz (8 points for the Umbrians in the last 4 games). Behind the big teams, the surprising Pineto continues to run, overcoming Sestri Levante (1-0, De Santis), extending the streak of useful results to five. Draw in the derby (1-1) Vis Pesaro-Rimini: Vis take the lead with Nina, the response is the usual Morra (8 goals) with a winning tap-in following a free kick taken by Lamesta.

series c, group c

—

More and more Juve Stabia: in the clash at the top, Guido Pagliuca’s team – fresh from an extension until 2025 – narrowly beats Benevento (Pastina not called up, involved in the betting investigation): the fifth goal was decisive for the 1-0 in the championship (this too, like the others, from an inactive ball) by central defender Bellich, the league leaders are then unable to close it out despite the woodwork hit by Mignanelli and Candellone, but it is the insuperable goalkeeper Thiam who secures the result in the final Senegalese is unbeaten at home for 720′). Picerno is confirmed in second place and continues to fly: the sixth consecutive victory comes to Cerignola (1-0) thanks to defender Gilli’s header from a corner. Crotone is now in fourth place, continuing its ascent, making Giorgio Roselli’s debut on the Brindisi bench bitter: at the Fanuzzi it ends 2-0 with a goal in each half from Vuthaj and Spaltro (at 1-0, Dini he saved Galano’s penalty for a possible draw). In the next round, Crotone-Juve Stabia and Benevento-Avellino can draw new scenarios at the top. Avellino slowed down again and – fresh from two defeats in a row – did not recover, allowing Turris to draw 0-0 at home. Only one point for Catania too (but still 7 in 3 games with Lucarelli on the bench): regenerated by the Occhiuzzi treatment, Francavilla took the lead at Massimino with Artistico, then De Luca equalized (second goal in a few days, after the in the cup).

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED