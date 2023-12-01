Sergio Ramos shares a special bond with the Champions League. In addition to having won it four times with Real Madrid, the Spaniard has also scored heavy and particular goals. In Sevilla-PSV, won by the Dutch 3-2, Ramos became the record holder for goals among defenders (16) and signed the 10,000th goal of the competition since it changed its name in the 1992/93 season. This is not a first time for him. From Trezeguet to Couto, up to Lamela and Emerson Palmieri, here are the other “milestone” scorers.