The Game Awards 2023 continues and, fortunately, the news continues. After the presentation of some awards and a musical presentation, Ninja Theory shared a new trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II that will undoubtedly excite fans.

Related video: Stolen nominations at The Game Awards 2023

The sequel to the acclaimed 2017 title was present at the awards ceremony and shined in a spectacular new preview. In this way, we were able to observe new narrative sequences that shed light on Senua’s new adventure and gameplay scenes that show the combat system in its maximum splendor.

We won’t tell you more, below we share the new preview of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II:

“Senua returns on a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle to overcome the darkness within. and exterior,” reads the official description.

Unfortunately, Ninja Theory refrained from sharing more information about the premiere date. This means that we only know that the narrative action title will arrive sometime next year for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.

But tell us, what did you think of this ad? Were you disappointed by the lack of a release date? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to find all of our coverage of The Game Awards 2023.

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News