Gönül told her that Ayla was behind the scam and when she was going to report her to the police, Ayla made her a proposal: she would return him to the house, in exchange for not reporting her.

The woman tells her family very excitedly and they all celebrate with joy since they cannot believe that they have finally been able to get her back.

Sengül has managed to get his old house back thanks to Ayla. Berk’s mother took it from her and now she has given it back to him.

The woman calls Orhan to tell him the good news when she discovers something she couldn’t imagine.

Gönül takes the call and tells Sengül that… Orhan has returned to him! The Eren’s aunt is shocked, even more so now that she had returned with Orhan. What will happen now?

