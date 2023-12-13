Gönül proposed to Orhan that he would tell him who was behind the scam that has caused the Erens to be left homeless on one condition: that he return to her.

Orhan told him no, but desperate to see that he can’t find any solution to have a home again, he accepts his ex’s proposal just for his family.

Afra’s mother then calls Sengül to fulfill her part of the deal. The Eren’s aunt tells her that Afra’s mother is behind her big scam.

Sengül appears in her face, furious and tells her that Gönül has told her everything: “You are a scammer. Orhan’s ex tells her that she is going to call the police so that he will spend the rest of his days in jail, but Ayla tells him that she has an offer that she won’t be able to resist. Will she accept?