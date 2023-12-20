Finally, love has triumphed. After a complicated path with many obstacles, Orhan and Sengül are now, once again, husband and wife.

Gönül wanted to avoid it with his lies and destroying the Erens' aunt's wedding dress, but it was of no use.

Thanks to the help of Nebahat, the couple enjoyed a beautiful and grand celebration surrounded by all their loved ones.

Sengül dressed in a beautiful white dress and danced with her husband to the music sung by Doruk and Asiye. Young Eren wanted to give her uncle this great surprise. How beautiful! Long live the couples!

–