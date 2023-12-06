loading…

United States (US) Senator Bernie Sanders. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) Senator Bernie Sanders has urged his Democratic colleagues to remove more than USD10.1 billion (Rp. 157 trillion) in military aid to Israel from the country’s upcoming budget bill.

He argued that the funds would make Washington complicit in Israel’s “immoral” war in Gaza.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he would vote on the $106 billion spending bill on Wednesday.

At the request of US President Joe Biden, the bill includes $10.1 billion in direct military aid to Israel, more than $61 billion for Ukraine, and $13.6 billion for domestic border protection.

“I don’t believe we should allocate more than $10 billion for the right-wing extremist Netanyahu government to continue its current military approach,” Sanders said in a Senate speech on Monday, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whose forces have killed more than $10 billion. of the 16,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

“What the Netanyahu government is doing is immoral, it violates international law, and the United States should not be involved in it,” said Sanders.

Israeli troops began bombarding Gaza in early October, in response to a surprise attack on the Jewish state by Hamas.

Israeli tanks and troops were sent into Gaza three weeks later, and when fighting flared again after a week-long ceasefire in late November, more than 16,000 Palestinians had been killed, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

More than 7,000 of the dead were children, the ministry said on Tuesday.