The nuclear power plant in England reportedly experienced a radioactive leak. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Sellafield, considered Europe’s most dangerous nuclear site, has experienced a leak in a massive radioactive waste silo that has raised concerns about the facility’s safety measures, as well as potential danger to the public and the environment.

Reported by The Guardian, the two square mile (6 square km) power plant, located in Cumbria in northwestern England, is responsible for storing and decommissioning nuclear waste from nuclear weapons programs and power plants. Previously used to produce nuclear power from 1956 to 2003.

However, the decades-old facility, which is Europe’s largest nuclear site, has many safety problems, the paper said, including asbestos and fire hazards. But perhaps more concerning are cracks in storage silos that have sparked diplomatic rows with affected countries, including the US, Norway and Ireland.

Damage to one toxic radioactive waste silo has caused a leak of “potentially significant consequences,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing official documents seen by the outlet. The Guardian added that the leaks, which are expected to continue until 2050, could contaminate groundwater if the situation worsens.

Scientists are trying to assess the full risk of such a leak using “continuous radiological dose assessment” and statistical modeling, the paper added. In June, the UK’s Office of Nuclear Regulation (ORR) said in a report that the risk of such a leak was “as low as possible”. However, nuclear regulators remain concerned about the overall impact of the leak and how much impact, if any, it will have on groundwater.

An unnamed expert who sits on a committee monitoring Sellafield and other nuclear sites told The Guardian: “It’s hard to know whether transparency is being sidelined because no one is brave enough to say ‘we didn’t know how dangerous this was – other than of course dangerous.'”

A European Union report in 2001 warned that the accident at Sellafield could be more dangerous than the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, which exposed around five million people in Europe to radiation. Sellafield contained more radioactive material than the Chernobyl facility at the time.

Reports of the collapse of the Sellafield facade have sparked US concerns about safety standards at the site, according to diplomatic cables seen by the publication. This has also led to complaints from the governments of Ireland and Norway – with Oslo concerned about the potential for radioactive particles carried by the wind across the North Sea towards its territory.

Health problems caused by exposure to nuclear radiation depend on the dose, but can range from nausea and vomiting to cardiovascular disease and cancer. Very high exposures, in most cases, are fatal.

(ahm)