The selle active comfort from the German accessory manufacturer Wunderlich are made with the ergonomic 3D edging which has the aim of optimizing ride comfort even after several kilometres. Saddle shape and inclination, with progressive two-layer structure, they have been designed to offer a natural and ergonomically favorable posture to the right position of the back and knees, thus allowing you to ride in a relaxed and safe manner.

Furthermore, the ThermoPro coating, promises a temperature up to 25°C lower compared to that present on saddles covered with common untreated materials. According to the manufacturer, the sophisticated structure and the user’s weight evenly distributed over a larger surface prevent deformation of the padding, lightening both the load on the lower back and the coccyx. Furthermore, the lining used is designed to prevent the pelvis from slipping when braking.

Characteristics:

− AKTIVKOMFORT driver and passenger seat with red trim

− Relaxed and active driving sensation for the benefit of passive safety

− 3D ergonomic edging

− Special core structure designed not to undergo deformations

− Pressure and weight distributed over a larger surface

− Ergonomic shape of the foam that relieves the coccyx

− More comfort with ThermoPro

− Covering designed to offer optimal grip

− Elegant and refined “Cut” stitching

− Wunderlich logo embroidered on the right side of the saddle

Technical specifications:

– Anti-sweat material with Alcantara bands, elegant “Cut” stitching

-Seams glued and heat-sealed with boiling air with modern air threading machines for 100% waterproofness

− The “shell” of the saddle is made of an extremely resistant material

− Proven Wunderlich 3D ergonomic edging

− Saddle height:

– for the driver 30 mm lower than the original seat

– for the passenger sitting at standard height

− Color/Design: Black, red

Other characteristics:

− Wunderlich premium product. Small series. Hand made

− Wonderful design. Integrated and functional

− Wunderlich. Riding 365

− Made in Germany

− 5 year warranty

Prezzo: 409,06 euro (driver) e 357,80 euro (passenger)