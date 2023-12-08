Seiken Densetsu, a franchise that is better known in the West as Mana, is one of the most beloved by JRPG lovers. Square Enix realized this and that is why, in addition to a collection and 2 remakes, they decided to bring it back with its first original installment in more than 15 years

At The Game Awards 2023, Square Enix announced Visions of Mana, the new installment of Seiken Densetsu. This RPG will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC at some point in 2024.

Visions of Mana will take us to a completely new world in which we will take on the role of Val, a guardian of souls who must take care of his childhood friend. This ends in an epic adventure in which they must travel to the Mana Tree to restore the flow of mana in the world.

Below, we present the first trailer for Visions of Mana:

