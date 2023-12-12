Sega is preparing a new Sonic 3D game in 2024, and it would be a successor to Sonic Colors or Generations, more traditional… and available on Nintendo Switch 2.

Sonic is more active than ever lately, with games at an annual rate: a year ago we had the innovative “open zone” Sonic Frontiers, and this year we have had the more classic Sonic Superstars, in addition to Apple Arcade’s recent Sonic Dream Team.

And Sonic’s career will continue next year, with a new 3D Sonic game, according to a well-known insider, Zippo, who also points out that this game, in addition to PS5 and Xbox, could reach Nintendo’s successor Switch.

Next year’s Sonic game is another 3D platformer, but not a sequel to Frontiers and its open-world gameplay, but a successor to the usual 3D Sonic games: Sonic Colours, Generations o Forces.

That is, a game “much smaller in scale and duration“than Frontiers, according to the insider, and more “traditional”. Sonic Frontiers and its type of gameplay will have a sequel, but it will take longer.

Thus, Sega would continue 3 different lines of platform Sonic games: Sonic 2D, Sonic 3D “classics” and Sonic 3D open area.

Shadow would have an important role in the new 3D Sonic

Another detail of the game is that Shadow the Hedgehog would have an important role in this game. Assuming it comes out in the last quarter of the year, Sega could take advantage of interesting synergies between this game and Sonic 3 The Movie, which will feature Shadow as a villain.

All this, in addition to what Sega already announced at The Game Awards, with its reboots of Jet Set Radio, Golden Ax, Shinobi, Crazy Taxi and Streets of Rage. Of course, those games do not have a release date, and probably none will be ready for 2024.

What Sega would have by 2024 would be a new Super Monkey Ball. Both that and the new Sonic 3D would be the first Sega games on Nintendo Switch 2…