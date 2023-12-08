Return to the past for SEGA: the Japanese publisher has just announced that it is working on new video games belonging to some of its historical franchises, including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi e Streets of Rage.

“In recent years, Sonic the Hedgehog has charted a new path for SEGA, breathing new life into the franchise and reaching new audiences in ways we could only dream of in the past. Building on this success, we are digging into our past, rethinking several franchises to bring these games to a broader audience,” said Shuji Utsumi, co-chief operating officer of SEGA Corporation and CEO of SEGA of America. “Today’s announcement is just the beginning of our project. Our ambition is first and foremost to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will eagerly await the release of more projects in the years to come.”

Future projects, spanning multiple genres, are currently in various stages of development and will be released over the next few years. The first of these games will be based on the following classic franchises:

Crazy Taxi – A wacky and explosive series of driving adventures, where players will have to navigate traffic in an open game environment to get their passengers to their destination before time runs out.

Golden Axe – A close-quarters hack and slash style series set in a fantasy world of beasts, swords and magic.

Jet Set Radio – This franchise brings together an action-packed movement in vibrant Tokyo: skateboarding, self-expression through graffiti, street culture and themes of rebellion.

Shinobi – A series that uses ninja shuriken, ninjutsu, special attacks and more to defeat enemies in a mix of side-scrolling action and challenging environments.

Streets of Rage – A fighting game-style series that combines fast-paced fisticuffs and innovative music, set in an urban world without rules.

