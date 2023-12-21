SEGA shows the first images and very brief details of the new Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinoi, Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi.

One of the great surprises of the ceremony The Game Awards 2023 It came from Sonic's house. SEGA is going to resurrect several of its most classic sagas and games with remakes, reboots and totally new installments. We already saw a first preview of the new Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi y Streets of Ragand. Now, we have the first images of these games, along with details courtesy of their creators.

Several illustrations of each game have come to light that are accompanied by a brief official description. Thanks to them, we know that, for the moment, all of them retain their original names except the street beat 'em up that has made the leap to 3D, which already appears with the name Streets of Rage: Revolution. You can see everything below:

Crazy Taxi

Fresh and innovative driving action! A joyful feeling of freedom along with the fusion between city and nature. Discover the new era of Crazy City!

Golden Axe

Warriors rise to subdue the demons! Defeat your enemies with a wide variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary history of the Golden Ax battle ax It's about to start!

Jet Set Radio

Counterculture and a open world on the streets of Tokyo. Live the movement of rebellion that is released in a suffocating society. Make friends, gain fans and create a movement!

Shinobi

Kill enemies in the silence of the moment. Run through the mundo de Shinobi, Packed with monsters and ninja action. catch Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and put an end to evil once again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

Streets of Rage: Revolution

The beloved action series beat ’em up de scroll lateral! Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where the population no longer has to walk through the streets. “Streets of Fury” (Streets of Rage).

