Interesting news continues to arrive for Nintendo fans. They are directly related to the SEGA company. There are more plans on the way!

Specifically, after the announcement of the return of several franchises, it now appears that it has registered new brands.

Trademarks: Altered Beast, Eternal Champions, Jet Set Radio y Kid Chameleon. SEGA announced new deliveries on Jet Set Radio, in addition to new Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

With this, they promise bring these franchises to new audiences and continue expanding SEGA's legacy in the world of video games. We will have to be attentive!

