Sega offers new details of the reboots of Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Ax and Shinobi with their official descriptions.

Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe y Streets of Rage These are five of Sega's old franchises that are going to receive reboots in the coming years, as Sega announced at The Game Awards, to the applause of many fans.

Details have been sketchy since then. We know that Jet Set Radio, which may be the most anticipated of all (although the indie Bomb Rush Cyberfunk beat it to the punch) will have two of the original creators of the Dreamcast game.

Today we have brief official descriptions of each of them, seen in an official Sega presentation, which allows us to have some extra information about these games:

The official descriptions of the new Sega reboots

Crazy Taxi: Innovative and fresh driving action!

Joyful feeling of freedom in the guise of nature and city. Discover the new Crazy City scenario!

Jet Set Radio: “Counterculture.” Open world of the streets of Tokyo

Experience the “rebellion” movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, grow your fans and create a movement!

Shinobi– Kill enemies in the silence of the moment.

Race through the world of Shinobi, full of monsters and ninja actions. He grabs Oberozuki, the legendary sword and defeats evil once again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

Golden Axe: Warriors rise to subdue the demons!

Defeat your enemies with a variety of sword attacks and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, “Golden Axe”, is about to begin!

Streets of Rage Revolution: Beloved side-scrolling beat 'em up action series!

Take control of one of the former officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the streets of rage.

As you can see, they are quite brief descriptions, since the games are supposedly in early stages of development (surely none will be ready for 2024, except as a surprise).

In fact, Sega is preparing more, and recently renewed the domains of other mythical sagas from arcade times, such as OutRun, Altered Beast of After Burner, so they could be the next to receive modern games.

