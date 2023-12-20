Interesting news continues to arrive for Nintendo fans. They are directly related to the SEGA company. There are more plans on the way!

Specifically, after the announcement of the return of several franchises, it has now been confirmed more information about the return of several of their classics: Crazy Taxi, Golden Ax, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage. Here are the details:

Crazy Taxi Innovative and fresh style driving action! Joyful feeling of freedom x fusion of nature and city. Crazy City's new stage takes off! Golden Axe Warriors rise to subdue the demons! Defeat your enemies with a variety of sword attacks and magic! The legendary story about the Golden Ax battle ax is about to begin! Jet Set Radio “Counterculture” x Open world of the streets of Tokyo. Experience the “rebellion” movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans and create movement! Shinobi Kill enemies in the silence of the moment. Explore the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. He takes Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slays evil once again. Your clan and the world are counting on you. Streets of Rage: Revolution Beloved side-scrolling beat 'em up action series! Take control of one of the former officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk in fear!

With this, they promise bring these franchises to new audiences and continue expanding SEGA's legacy in the world of video games. We will have to be attentive!

Meanwhile, we leave you with the trailer:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

