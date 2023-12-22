After this morning's big discount, we now have news. A lot has happened since its initial announcement, and now we bring a new that have been offered recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after learning that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, a great initiative has been shared.

SEGA and Nintendo of America have confirmed that Sonic Superstars se unirá a Starlight Gaming, bringing the game to hospitals so that children can enjoy the Sonic experience. This initiative of the Starlight Children's Foundation seeks to bring joy and distraction to hospitalized children, offering free programs that positively impact their emotional well-being.

You already know that we have already shared our analysis, and you can take a look at it here. Don't forget that some copies of the game were even leaked.

What do you think? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

Via.