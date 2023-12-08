SEGA appears at The Games Awards with a shocking announcement that previews five new games.

SEGA announces five games at The Games Awards 2023

The Games Awards 2023 has brought a lot of announcements that will surely have surprised a good handful of players. One of the most shocking announcements has been the free DLC for God of War: Ragnarok, as well as the impressive gameplay of Hellblade. SEGA already confirmed that it was going to be present during one of the most anticipated nights in the world of video games and they have more than met expectations. They did it with a video that announced the return of some of its best-known brands.

SEGA has confirmed five new games of some of its most classic brands. SEGA has baptized this incredible movement as “its new era” in a new video that recovers some of its most legendary titles.

The video games that have been announced SEGA son Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi y Streets of Rage. All of these video games are currently in development and will reach our hands over the next few years:

