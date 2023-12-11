Looks like we have some exciting news, Nintendo fans. They are directly related to the SEGA company. There are more plans on the way!

Specifically, after the announcement of the return of several franchises, more details of this initiative have now been offered. SEGA confirmed at the Game Awards the rebirth of IP clave such as Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage. The initiative called “Power Surge” brings new games and a look at their gameplay was previewed.

Shuji Utsumi, COO of SEGA, has now revealed that This project goes beyond those titles. He commented that “they are reimagining multiple franchises to expand their global reach, highlighting that the initial announcement is just the beginning of this initiative.” SEGA plans to revitalize its legacy and bring these games to a wider audience.

With this, they promise bring these franchises to new audiences and continue expanding SEGA’s legacy in the world of video games. We will have to be attentive!

Meanwhile, we leave you with the trailer:

