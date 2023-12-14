Mexico expects the arrival of more than 36.5 million tourists for the holiday season, which runs from December 16, 2023 to January 7, 2024, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, reported this Wednesday.

The Mexican Government official detailed, at the start of the Winter Holiday Operation 2023, that this will generate economic benefits to the country of just over 213,904 million pesos (about 12,421 million dollars).

In addition, he indicated that at least 8.4 million tourists will stay in a hotel in the country, with an estimate that 77.6% of the hotel rooms will be for Mexicans and the rest for foreigners. Likewise, he specified that some 10.1 million national tourists will stay in other forms of accommodation, such as their own or relatives' homes, through an application or other means.

Torruco also announced that they expect that 16.6 million of the tourists expected for this winter holiday season will be Mexicans.

Of these, 2.8 million, 17% of the total national tourists, will travel to different tourist destinations in the country by air; while 13.8 million more, 83%, will do so by land. “Of the latter, 7.2 million (Mexican) tourists will travel by car and 6.6 million by bus,” the official added.

For accommodation alone, the Mexican Government foresees benefits of 20,649 million pesos (1,198 million dollars). Likewise, the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico said that there is also an expectation of the arrival of 19.9 million hikers, which he said would increase national visitors to 36.5 million, including tourists and hikers.

Torruco Marqués added that the projected hotel occupancy is 56.1% in the 25,481 lodging establishments, which include more than 880,000 hotel rooms. The main destinations will be Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cancún, Los Cabos, Veracruz-Boca del Río, Mérida and Mexico City.

Torruco said that for this holiday season there will be the support of more than 700 operational elements from Ángeles Verdes, distributed in 199 road sections, which represent a coverage of 43,603 kilometers, to provide mechanical assistance and tourist advice.

